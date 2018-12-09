WNC exhibit features area tattoo artists

Art from Northern Nevada and Northern California tattoo artists are featured in the latest exhibit at Western Nevada College's Main Gallery in Carson City.

The "Under the Skin: Tattoo Art" exhibit includes 50 pieces of art — many of which are available for purchase. Mediums include oil, watercolor, acrylic, ink and 3D pieces.

The exhibit will show through Monday, Dec. 17, with a closing reception scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The tattoo artists are from Tattoo BonBon in South Lake Tahoe, Skeleton Skin Tattoo in Mound House, Authentic Tattoo Company in Reno, Stingray Tattoo in Reno, Black Cat Tattoo in Reno, Hooligan's Ink in Carson City and The Ruby Lantern in Carson City.

The Main Gallery is located in WNC's Bristlecone Building at 2201 W. College Parkway in Carson City. The gallery is open during school hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family-oriented La Posada Celebration on Dec. 15

If you need a boost of Christmas spirit, then don't miss the second annual La Posada Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at Carson Nugget Hall in the Aspen Building on WNC's Carson City campus.

WNC's Latino Cohort, the Associated Students of Western Nevada and the PUENTE Parent Committee are making sure the three-hour event will include traditional activities for the entire family.

There will be piñatas for children and adults, face painting, arts and crafts, folkloric dancing, Christmas music in Spanish and traditional food served during these festivities such as tamales, posole and hot tea made of fresh fruits (also known as ponche).

For information, contact the Latino Outreach Office at 775-445-3215.

'Tis the Season at Observatory: Total Lunar Eclipse, 'The Reason for the Seasons'

Just because Western Nevada College's classes will be out of session during the holidays and into the new year doesn't mean learning will cease at the college.

Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Thomas Herring, who also is a physics professor at WNC, will present "Axial's Tilt: The Reason for the Seasons" on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free presentation.

"My talk is a discussion of Earth's 23.5-degree tilt in its rotational axis and the resulting effects on climate, timekeeping and seasonal celebrations," Herring said.

A month later, the Moon becomes the focal point during a total lunar eclipse.

Jack C. Davis Observatory will hold a total eclipse viewing event on Sunday evening, Jan. 20.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon and casts a shadow across the Moon.

Fortunately for people in North and South America, as well as some parts of Africa and Europe, they will be treated to a total lunar eclipse. This will last for about an hour and the Moon will turn an orangish-red during this time.

"The entire eclipse event should be visible from Northern Nevada," Herring said. "Our staff will have several telescopes available for viewing and fun facts about the Moon and eclipses."

Doors to the observatory will open at 5:30 p.m. and the penumbral eclipse will start at 6:36. The partial eclipse will begin at 7:33 p.m. and reach totality at 8:41. Maximum eclipse occurs at 9:12 p.m. and the total eclipse ends at 9:43. The outgoing partial eclipse will last until 10:50 p.m. and the penumbra shadow will pass off of the Moon at 11:48.

Jack C. Davis Observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.

Registration Continues for Spring Classes

With the start of spring semester about six weeks away, anyone planning to attend WNC should be registering for classes. The schedule of classes for spring semester is available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/. New students can get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/ to prepare for registration.

Spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.