Western Nevada College Latino Outreach coordinator honored for positive impact

Without the efforts of Lupe Ramirez, many first-generation Latino students wouldn't have overcome common barriers to achieve associate degrees, bachelor degrees and better-paying professional jobs in the workforce.

Western Nevada College's Latino outreach coordinator was recently selected as the 2018 Nevada ACT College and Career Readiness Postsecondary Champion, which honors individuals who are making a positive impact on their communities through their efforts to advance college and career readiness.

"I am honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award. I never expected such a recognition," Ramirez said. "I simply enjoy what I do, and I feel very proud of every student who goes through our program and accomplishes his or her academic goal. When I see them at commencement or in their profession, it puts a smile on my face."

In 2010, WNC's Latino Cohort Program was started to improve the college graduation rate for the underserved student population. The program provides students a smooth transition from high school to college by helping them overcome the fear factors of starting college underprepared as well as cultural obstacles. Whether students need remedial preparation in English or math, or help accessing the financial aid available to them, the cohort is there to support them. Students in the cohort take classes together and receive many levels of support beyond their professors, including prescriptive advising, supplemental instruction administered by cohort coaches and mentoring from other professors, leaders from the community and former cohort members.

Through her presentations at local high schools and churches, Ramirez has educated parents about the programs available to their sons and daughters close to home. She emphasizes the importance of the family's commitment to enhance the possibility of attaining a college degree.

"Our goal is to create that bridge for students to go to UNR to finish their bachelor's degree or complete Career and Technical Education programs like nursing, construction management or advanced manufacturing to enter the workforce with above entry level pay," Ramirez said.

Recommended Stories For You

Ramirez knows exactly what many young Latino students face when considering going to college. She moved from Huejuquilla El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico, to Northern California when she was a teenager. She needed to learn the English language first before she was able to participate in regular classes with her peers at Coleville High School, and as an adult, she pursued her dream of going to college. That decision ultimately led to a part-time position at WNC, where she continued furthering her education while juggling two jobs and taking care of her family responsibilities as a wife and mother. Her passion for higher education inspired her to complete her bachelor's in business management from Western Governors University.

Ramirez became WNC's full-time Latino Outreach Coordinator in July 2016 to support first-generation Latino students as they pursue rewarding and satisfying professional careers. Prior to that, Ramirez was part-time assistant to the Dean and part-time Latino Outreach Coordinator.

Ramirez was also honored with the 2016 WNC Administrative Faculty of the Year award for her passion in promoting Jump Start College to underrepresented student populations in Carson, Douglas and Lyon county schools.

WNC Students Inducted into Phil Theta Kappa Honor Society

What a time to be joining Phi Theta Kappa. The international honor society for high-achieving college students is celebrating its 100th anniversary since originating at Stephens College (Missouri) in 1918.

Two chapters at Western Nevada College added 39 more students to the nearly 3 million PTK members spanning nine continents with induction ceremonies on the Carson City campus on April 20 and on the Fallon campus on April 27.

In order for WNC students to qualify for PTK membership, they must complete a minimum of 12 hours of associate degree coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher throughout their enrollment at the college.

WNC's 2015 PTK inductees for Alpha Upsilon Beta and Beta Theta Iota include the following students:

Carson City Chapter: Jocelyn Bates, Marisol Brewer, Seliah Colston, Jessica Crossman, Joshua Ezekiel, Grady Hunt, Michelle Ingram, Daniel Lear, Jason Logan, Hailey Loll, Leslie Loyola, Amberle Lundstrom, Desmond Muir, Shawn Salazar, Holly Sentell, Natlia Smith, Kirsche Stanton, Elizabeth Theriot and Heidi Vogelsang.

Fallon Chapter: Precious Achuff, Christa Babbitt, Simone Booth, Jerri Crandall, Britney Davis, Hunter Drost, John Enos, Janell Ferrenburg-Pike, John Michael Frandsen, Ellona Gehman, Jakeline Guerrero Hernandez, Crystal Hornby, Michael Johnson, Keith Mason, Holly Meader, Supathcha Moolrangsi, Jordan Moon, Lauryn Mulac, Desiree Reeves and Matthew Woodruff.

Become Part of New Nevada through Scholarship Opportunities

Now is the time to fund your education in manufacturing, machining, automotive or welding at WNC.

Full scholarships through the WNC Foundation are available for individuals pursuing these high-demand careers in the New Nevada.

Filling out one application makes the applicant eligible for more than 250 scholarships. The deadline to do so is May 11. Apply at wnc.edu/scholarships/.

Scholarships can be used toward certificates or degrees and are for full and part-time students enrolled in at least nine credits with a minimum 2.0 GPA.

Beat the Rush and Register Early for Fall Semester

Why not register now to take advantage of the perks of signing up early for fall semester at WNC.

Early registrants have the best chance to receive the classes they want; avoid last-minute stress others experience by waiting; and aren't required to make a payment until August.

Individuals commonly choose WNC for its affordability, smaller class sizes, flexible class schedules and online courses.

Also, registration is still open for summer classes, which begin on June 11.

Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule.

If you're planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Students Recognized for Their Outstanding Artwork

The awards are in for the 2018 Students Art Show at WNC.

Students competed for first, second and third place in photography, painting, ceramics and recycled art, with the winners determined through a juried format.

Award winners in the watercolor category included Spencer Welch, first place, Sharon Carter, second, and Veronica Carrillo, third.

For recycled art, Jennifer Wages took first place.

In the gouache category, Kevin Robertson took first, Emma Chambers placed second and Jesse Meadors was third.

Recognized for their photography artwork were Lucas Spencer, first, Leora Chase, second, and Anna Qualls, third.

In the ceramics category, Josh Mayhugh came in first, while Christina Dietlein was runner-up and Michael Hall placed third.

Honorable mentions went to Taryn Cleveland, Scarlette McIlwee, and James Wilsey.

The exhibit will be shown through May 12 in the Bristlecone Building on the Carson City campus.