Western Nevada College News & Notes: Community invited to participate in Veterans Suicide Awareness March

The Western Nevada College Veterans Resource Center invites the community to partake in the fourth annual Veterans Suicide Awareness March at 10 a.m. May 5 in Carson City.

Participants will walk from the corner of U.S. Highway 395 (Bully's parking lot) and West College Parkway to the WNC campus at 2201 West College Parkway, and back, approximately 2.3 miles round trip.

The event brings attention to the ongoing reality of veteran suicide, which occurs approximately 22 times a day across the United States and more than 8,000 times a year. Along the way, walkers will view signage that shares caring thoughts of veterans and also acknowledges the suffering and needs many veterans bring home from battle.

After arriving on campus, participants will place small American flags on the college's front lawn to show solidarity with those who serve. Along with promoting suicide awareness, event organizers want to help people learn the signs of someone considering suicide and the resources available to help them.

Participation is free and donations will be accepted. In preparation for the event, organizers need help May 2 planting tiny American flags in the lawn in front of the Bristlecone Building. Some WNC instructors are offering students extra credit to participate. Flag planting will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided.

For information, contact Rick or Kyle at 775-445-3301, or email wncveterans@gmail.com.

Student Art Show Opening April 16 at WNC

Make time to see the 2018 Student Art Show starting on April 16 at Western Nevada College.

The exhibit will be shown from April 16 to May 12 in the Bristlecone Building on the Carson City campus.

A reception for the artists is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. on April 19.

The exhibit will feature juried artwork from current WNC art and graphic communications students. Students will compete for first, second and third place in drawing, photography, graphic art, painting, ceramics and mixed media.

WNC's art galleries are located in the Bristlecone Building and are open to the public six days a week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seliah Colston Chosen Student Employee of the Year

Western Nevada College has selected Seliah Colston as Student Employee of the Year.

Colston is a student worker for the Foundation Office.

"Seliah has become an important part of our team," said Niki Gladys, executive director of WNC Foundation. "She's smart and has a tremendous work ethic. But she's also personable, a trait which is very important when working with WNC donors."

She will be recognized at the annual ASWN Awards and Appreciation Reception on May 12.

"I was surprised to even be nominated, and to win is an honor," Colston said.

The following students were also nominated for WNC Student Employee of the Year:

Joseph Cabral, Performing Arts

Cindy Cardenas, Latino Cohort

Lexi Dodge, VP Offices

Rebekah Fillippini, Financial Assistance Office

Sydney Howard, Fallon Campus

Miette Lopez, Performing Arts

Molly Otto, Child Development Center

Jurain Villa, Environmental Health & Safety

Fall Registration Starts MONDAY

It's time to start thinking about attending WNC next semester. Registration for fall begins Monday and is available at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule.

If you're new to WNC, visit http://www.wnc.edu/starthere to get started. View the 2018-2019 Academic Program Guide for degree and program information.

New Scholarship Opportunities Available through Foundation

Individuals interested in a career in manufacturing, machine tool, automotive or welding have the opportunity to earn full scholarships through the WNC Foundation. These hands-on fields of study are in high demand with local employers.

Applying is fast and easy, and many scholarships are available with just one application. Scholarships can be used toward certificates or degrees and are for full and part-time students enrolled in at least nine credits with a minimum 2.0 GPA.

Visit http://www.wnc.edu/scholarships/ to apply by May 11.