Western Nevada College News & Notes: Easter Fiesta on April 20

Celebrate the Easter holiday weekend with friends and family at Western Nevada College.

The Second Year Nursing Club at WNC and the National Student Nurses Association will host the annual Easter Fiesta on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rotary Plaza on the Carson City campus, 2201 W. College Parkway.

Highlights include a 1 p.m. egg scramble on John L. Harvey Field and an opportunity to have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. There also will be face painting, a coloring contest, piñatas, limbo and musical chairs.

Activity tickets are $1 each and $5 for 6.

Proceeds will help pay for graduation and NSNA national convention expenses.

For information, contact Debi Ingraffia-Strong at 775-445-3334.

Students Can Prepare for Next Step on Transfer Day

Students planning to transfer to a four-year college or university following their education at Western Nevada College are encouraged to attend Transfer Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 in WNC's Library in the Joe Dini Building.

The informational day will include onsite admission with college and university advisers, hands-on financial aid workshops and the opportunity to meet with representatives of University of Nevada, Reno; Nevada State College; Western Governors University; and Sierra Nevada College.

Students who are undecided about their futures can also talk to college representatives about their options.

For information, phone 775-445-3267.

Online Schedule Available to Plan Summer, Fall Classes

Use the schedule of classes now available on WNC's website to plan your summer and fall class schedules.

Summer registration is set to begin Monday, April 1 and Fall registration starts Monday, April 8.

Access the schedule of classes online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Summer classes begin June 10 and culminate Aug. 3. Fall classes commence Aug. 26.

For information, phone 775-445-3277.

Final Promise Scholarship Makeup Orientation on April 12

Nevada Promise Scholarship applicants have an opportunity to attend one final makeup session if they missed Western Nevada College's Promise Work Day in the fall.

A makeup orientation session is scheduled for Friday, April 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Marlette Hall (Cedar Building Room 100) on WNC's Carson City campus.

Attending an orientation meeting is one of the requirements to remain eligible for the Nevada Promise Scholarship, along with completing a FAFSA application by the April 1 deadline, meeting with a mentor by April 30 and performing 20 hours of community service.

'Crazy For You' Tickets on Sale

Reserve tickets to the spectacular production of Gershwin's "Crazy For You" by the Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company on weekends from May 10 to 19 at the newly renovated Carson City Community Center.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m.; Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets at http://www.wnmtc.com/buy-tickets. They cost $25 and $28 per person.

For information, phone 775-445-4249.