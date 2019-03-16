Western Nevada College News & Notes: Foundation presents numerous scholarships

The deadline is nearing to submit a scholarship application to Western Nevada College's Foundation.

More than 250 scholarships are available in areas including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

Individuals need to fill out their application by April 1 at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarships/. The process has been simplified and applicants can receive up $2,500 next fall, or as much as $4,000 if they're pursuing a nursing degree.

Scholarship donors and recipients for the 2018-19 school year were honored at the We Are Western scholarship appreciation and recognition celebration on March 8 at Fuji Park Exhibit Hall.

For information on applying for a scholarship to WNC or starting your own scholarship, contact the WNC Foundation at 775-445-3240 or stop by the Foundation Office in Bristlecone Building 145.

Summer, Fall Registration Begin in April

Recommended Stories For You

Now is the time to start thinking about what classes you want to take this summer and fall classes at WNC.

Summer registration begins April 1 and Fall registration starts April 8.

A schedule of classes is now available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Continuing students can register through their myWNC accounts. Anyone who's planning to attend WNC for the first time can apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Summer semester begins Monday, June 10 and ends Saturday, Aug. 3. Fall semester starts Monday, Aug. 26.

For information, call 775-445-3277.

Job Fair Gives Students, Job Seekers Chance to Kick-Start Futures

Western Nevada College and Carson City Health and Human Services are providing a great opportunity for students and job seekers' futures as they'll be given the chance to meet with area employers during a Job Fair from noon to 2 p.m. March 29 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Businesses will have the opportunity to interview and recruit college students, graduates and community members for job openings. There's no cost to participate. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé.

Some students and job seekers have prepared for the Job Fair through résumé writing and preparation workshops. Interview clothing is still available at Carson City Health & Human Services (900 E. Long St). For information, contact Faith Barber at 775-283-7526.

Manufacturing/production, government (local and state agencies), transportation, home health care/assisted living, gaming/hospitality, education, sales, publishing, insurance and food service businesses have participated in the Job Fair previously.

Veterans and individuals with disabilities can enter the event at 11:30 a.m.

For information, contact Skylar DePedro at 775-445-4402 or skylar.depedro@wnc.edu.

President Solis, Pipho to Appear in Carson City TEDx Event

Western Nevada College will be well-represented at the March 29 TEDx Carson City 2019 event, with President Vincent Solis and Reprographics Technician Suzanne Pipho among the planned speakers.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Maizie Harris Jesse Theater in the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St. in Carson City.

Solis will talk about the "Transformative Power of Education: High School Dropout to College President," while Pipho intends to speak about the "Unique Approach to Drivers Education."

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together with TED Talks video and live speakers combining to spark deep discussion and connection.

For ticket information, go to http://www.tedxcarsoncity.com/

Child Development Center, Bookstore Celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

The Follett Bookstore on the Carson City campus orchestrated a successful Reading Across America Day with the Wildcat class of the Child Development Center celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday earlier this month.

Bookstore representatives read Dr. Seuss books, and the children decorated birthday cards for Dr. Seuss and participated in games.

Students to Take Break from Classes

Western Nevada College students will be on Spring Break from March 18-22.

However, the college will be open for regular business hours all five days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 25.