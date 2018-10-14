Western Nevada College News & Notes: Get your tickets to ‘Mamma Mia!’

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! The award-winning Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company is bringing the worldwide phenomenon Mamma Mia! to Northern Nevada this November!

The show tells the story of a young bride who discovers three men listed in her mother's diary who could possibly be her father and invites them all to her wedding in hopes that her father will walk her down the aisle.

This wildly popular musical will play weekends, Nov. 2-18, at the Carson City Community Center. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

The story is animated by Abba hits that topped the charts in the 1970s, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Super Trouper and The Winner Takes It All. It is loosely based on the plot of a 1968 movie Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell, starring Gina Lollobrigida, telling of an Italian woman who gets pregnant after sleeping with three American servicemen about to leave Italy, then asks them all for child support.

In Mamma Mia!, though, Donna chooses to keep the pregnancy a secret and raise her daughter, Sophie, on her own. Determined to discover her father, Sophie secretly sends the three men wedding invitations. And the comedy begins.

The WNMTC production features Christina Bourne as Donna Sheridan, with Lynette Gardner and Melanie Bratsch playing Rosie and Tanya, part of Donna's earlier nightclub trio. Heather Canfield plays Sophie Sheridan, engaged to Shepherd D'Arquea as Sky. Matt Wilkerson and Jeff Chamberlin share the role of Sam Carmichael, Brad Fitch plays Harry Bright and Jody Paslov plays Bill Austin — Sophie's three possible fathers.

Stephanie Arrigotti produces and directs and Gina Kaskie Davis is the choreographer and assistant director. Judy Monson serves as vocal director and Kevin Murphy conducts the professional orchestra.

Tickets ($28/$25) are available from WNMTC.com or 775-445-4249.

Parental discretion advised: adult subject matter.

Deadline Nears to Apply for Nevada Promise Scholarship

Students graduating from a Nevada high school in spring 2019, who plan to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2019, must apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship no later than Oct. 31.

Students can start the application process at http://www.wnc.edu/promise/.

Through the scholarship, the state covers the cost of attending classes at WNC that is not otherwise funded by the Pell Grant, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, the Millennium Scholarship or the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

The scholarship stands to save Nevada families more than $3,000 per year.

Nevada Promise students will be assigned a WNC mentor who will support them during the transition to college. Nevada Promise staff will be working closely with applicants to assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes.

Day of the Dead Celebration on Nov. 1

Latino Outreach and the Associated Students of Western Nevada will present the third annual El Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 in the Bristlecone Building on the Western Nevada College Carson City campus.

This traditional Mexican celebration honors deceased loved ones by creating an altar that includes their pictures and favorite foods. There will also be a contest as part of the altar display, and don't miss out on sugar skull face painting.

Snacks, games and more will be part of the celebration.

For information, phone 775-445-3215.

Former WNC President, NSHE Vice Chancellor on Golf Classic Winning Team

Former Western Nevada College President Chet Burton and Vice Chancellor of Community Colleges Nate Mackinnon were part of the winning team for Golf for Education, WNC Foundation's 19th annual Golf Classic recently at Toiyabe Golf Club.

Besides Burton and Mackinnon, Team NSHE's winning foursome included Darla Smyth and Mike Smyth.

Team NSHE won the 18-hole scramble tournament presented by Northern Nevada Development Authority and Blockchains with an impressive score of 46 for 18 holes or 26 under par.

Emphasizing WNC's importance to the community, many local celebrities came out to support the event including NSHE regent Carol Del Carlo's husband George Del Carlo, Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury, Campagni Automotive group owner Dick Campagni, Carson City Toyota General Manager Dana Whaley and Lyon County Superintendent Wayne Workman.

Additional sponsors included Greater Nevada Credit Union, Allison MacKenzie, Campagni Auto Group's Carson City Toyota and Capital Ford, Dixon Golf, Edward Jones' Carson City Office, Classic Finishes, Beverage Technologies, United Federal Credit Union, Amada Senior Care, Briggs Electric and Quick Space.

"Over 30 volunteers from the college and the community generously gave their time and talent to make this event memorable for our golfers!" said Niki Gladys, executive director of the WNC Foundation. "We could not successfully hold this tournament without their help. Luckily, the weather cooperated and made this a fun day for everyone!"

The WNC Foundation event supports workforce development in the region by helping educate students to meet the growing labor demands in industries such as manufacturing, cyber security, nursing, welding and automotive.