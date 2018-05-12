Western Nevada College News & Notes: Gov. Sandoval to address graduates

A year after lauding Western Nevada College's Jump Start College and signing a bill requiring all Nevada high schools offer dual-enrollment opportunities, Gov. Brian Sandoval will speak at the college's graduation on May 21.

WNC will celebrate the end of the academic year with its Commencement Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at Marv Teixeira Pavilion, 1111 E. William St. (Highway 50 East) in Carson City.

Last May, Sandoval signed Senate Bill 19 into law, requiring all Nevada high schools to provide dual-credit opportunities to their students.

"Here, Western Nevada College has it dialed in and it's frankly a model for the rest of the state," Sandoval said at the time. "This is something that we need to franchise out across the state of Nevada to ensure that all students have those opportunities to get those great jobs."

Through WNC's three-year-old Jump Start program, participating high schools, academies and home-school students can earn up to an associate degree before graduating with their high school diploma.

WNC's 2018 graduating class will include nearly 80 Jump Start students.

Recommended Stories For You

Doors open an hour before the graduation ceremony.

That same day, WNC's nursing graduates will be honored during a separate ceremony. Their accomplishments will be recognized during a Nursing Pinning Ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center.

Summer Sessions Available for Mechatronics Technician Training

Upgrade your team with world-class technical training and internationally recognized industry certification at Western Nevada College this summer.

Local manufacturing companies can invest in growing their own employees with these two-week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., mechatronics training sessions. Systems-level perspectives on electrical, mechanical, fluid power, and PLC control components are brought together to improve troubleshooting skills and problem-solving abilities.

This program is available in Carson City through a partnership between WNC and Siemens Professional Education and is not offered anywhere else in the western U.S. Gain this prestigious credential in a small class with other technicians from Northern Nevada industries.

These sessions are for individuals currently working in industrial technology positions with work experience in manufacturing, logistics or distribution, or for students who have college coursework in industrial technology topics.

Mechatronics technician training sessions are available June 18-29 and Aug. 6-17.

For information, contact Emily Howarth at 775-445-3300 or emily.howarth@wnc.edu.

Get Your Tickets for Final Weekend of Singin' in the Rain

Tickets are available to see Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company's production of Singin' in the Rain.

Widely considered the greatest Hollywood movie musical ever made, this exuberant comedy is showing on weekends through May 20 at the Carson City Community Center.

Friday and Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. There also are 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20.

Tickets ($25, $28) can be purchased at wnmtc.com or by calling 775-445-4249. Patrons also buying tickets to WNMTC's November production of Gershwin's Crazy for You receive a discount on both shows.

Summer, Fall Registration Continues

There is still time to register for summer classes, which begin on June 11. And students shouldn't wait to register for the fall semester, either, so they can receive the classes they want.

Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you're planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Plan to Attend Family Friend Journey of Hope Event on June 15

Since 2014, Western Nevada College has hosted a group of philanthropic-minded cyclists who travel across the country to help people with disabilities.

Journey of Hope is part of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity's national efforts to serve people with disabilities. Its annual journey spans 32 states and 12,000 combined miles of cycling.

WNC and the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities will present a number of activities to celebrate the cycling team's friendship visit to the college from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 15.

Besides visiting with the participating cyclists, the public can connect with local organizations committed to serving and supporting those with disabilities.

There will be food and music, as well as children activities such as bounce house, face painting and balloon animals.

For information, contact Susan Trist, WNC's coordinator of Disability Support Services at 775-445-4459.