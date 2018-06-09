Western Nevada College News & Notes: WNC makes 8 emeritus appointments

Western Nevada College honored eight dedicated and long-serving employees with faculty emeritus appointments on May 21.

Receiving emeritus status were Deborah Case, Counseling Services director/counselor; Andrea Doran, Child Development Center director; Richard Finn, criminal justice professor; Kristie Gangestad, Library Services; Anne Hansen, Information and Marketing Services director; Gil Martin, art professor; Ken Sullivan, Library Media Services director; and Linda Whitehill, Community Education director.

The newly appointed faculty emeritus honorees were recognized by WNC Acting President Mark Ghan for their years of service to students, faculty and staff, and presented with plaques prior to commencement ceremonies on May 21.

For emeritus status consideration, the candidate must be a WNC faculty member for at least 10 years, served in academic or administrative positions and have a distinguished history of service to Western Nevada College. An emeritus committee presents recommendations, and the college president, the Academic Faculty Senate and the Administrative Faculty Senate make appointments based on those recommendations.

What's happening at WNC this month

Summer classes begin on Monday, meaning individuals can still register. If you're not attending summer classes, don't wait to register for WNC's fall semester, which begins Aug. 27. Get the classes you want now and don't pay until August. Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you are planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

The public is invited to celebrate Journey of Hope, the Pi Kappa Phi cycling team's friendship visit to the college, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The public can connect with local organizations committed to serving and supporting those with disabilities. Festivities include food and music, and activities for children such as bounce house, face painting and balloon animals.

Summer sessions available for mechatronics technician training: Upgrade your team with world-class technical training and internationally recognized industry certification at Western Nevada College this summer. Mechatronics technician training sessions are available June 18-29 and Aug. 6-17. For information, contact Emily Howarth at 775-445-3300 or emily.howarth@wnc.edu.

WNC Recognizes 340 Students on Spring Dean's List

Western Nevada College has named 340 students to the Spring 2018 Dean's List.

To earn this recognition, students must complete at least 12 units during the semester and accumulate a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Students meeting these requirements include the following:

