Western Nevada College News & Notes: WNC welcomes community for La Posada celebration on Dec. 15

There will be activities for the entire family at the second annual La Posada Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at Carson Nugget Hall in the Aspen Building on Western Nevada College's Carson City campus.

"It's a family event with a touch of the Latin American culture, where the community can gather to get into the Christmas spirit," said WNC Latino Outreach Coordinator Lupe Ramirez.

WNC's Latino Cohort, the Associated Students of Western Nevada and the PUENTE Parent Committee will host the three-hour event, which will include traditional activities for the entire family.

There will be piñatas for children and adults, face painting, arts and crafts, folkloric dancing, Christmas music in Spanish and traditional food served during these festivities such as tamales, posole and hot tea made of fresh fruits (also known as ponche).

For information, contact the Latino Outreach Office at 775-445-3215.

Makeup Training Sessions Set for Promise Scholarship

For Nevada Promise applicants who were unable to attend the Promise Senior Work Day at Western Nevada College recently, there are several opportunities to complete the required training to remain eligible for the Nevada Promise Scholarship.

WNC will hold makeup training sessions for financial aid and Nevada Promise Scholarship orientation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 11 and 13 on its Carson City campus.

Nevada Promise Scholarship applicants must attend a financial aid training meeting by Dec. 30 to retain their eligibility to earn the scholarship and attend WNC free of class fees next fall.

For information about deadlines and the requirements of the Promise scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/how-to-earn/.

WNC, Adams Hub to Co-Host Grow with Google Event on Dec. 4

Western Nevada College's Community Education program and Adams Hub for Innovation are co-hosting free workshops to help local businesses Grow with Google on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Google representatives will offer one-hour workshops on the following topics:

Reach Customers Online with Google

Succeeding in a Micro Moments World

Tips for Measuring Online Success

The workshops will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Adams Hub, 111 W. Proctor St. in Carson City.

Each one-hour workshop includes a 40-minute presentation and 20 minutes of hands-on work for attendees.

Attendees of the Reach Customers Online with Google workshop will learn how to create a free Google My Business listing, improve their website's visibility in Google's organic search result on all devices and learn about advertising a business on Google.

The Succeed in a Micro Moments World workshop will identify consumer behaviors and trends, deliver relevant content and personalized online experiences and show how to create a frictionless conversion process.

In the Tips for Measuring Online Success workshop, attendees will learn to measure the success of their website, evaluate actions on their Google My Business listing and optimize online and ad campaigns.

RSVP at http://www.wnc.edu/grow-with-google/.

Registration for Spring Semester Underway

The start of spring semester is less than two months away so students should be planning ahead to register so they receive the classes and schedule they want.

The schedule of classes for the spring semester is available online and registration is underway for anyone planning to attend WNC this spring.

View the Spring Class Schedule at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

New students can get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/ to prepare for registration.

WNC Geology Club Presenting Gem and Mineral Sale on Nov. 30

Help the Western Nevada College Geology Club raise funds while adding a few gems to your rock collection on Friday, Nov. 30.

The public can start or grow its own mineral collection by attending the Geology Club's third annual Gem and Mineral Sale that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bristlecone Building lobby. Plan to come early for the best selection.

"We have rock, mineral, fossil and gem specimens from all over the world," said WNC Geosciences Professor Winnie Kortemeier, club adviser, who estimates that nearly 1,000 samples will be part of the sale on the mezzanine level of the Bristlecone Building.

According to Kortemeier, "Rocks and minerals make great Christmas gifts for kids, as long as it's not coal. And these beautiful samples need homes for the holidays."

Kortemeier said the sale is important to the club to help fund field trips and other events the club hosts. The Geology Club would also like to use the funds from the sale to set up a scholarship for students interested in the geosciences.

Workshop on Dec. 8 to help farmers with record keeping

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will present a workshop on Saturday, Dec. 8 on the Fallon campus that will help farmers improve their record keeping.

The 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Record keeping for Today's Farm workshop will include an industry expert and local farmers who will discuss record keeping for food production, organic certification and food safety. Attendees will tour winter production in an organically certified hoop house.

There will also be an opportunity to trial new mobile technology on your mobile phone.

To register, go to wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute.

For information, contact Ann Louhela at 775-423-7565, ext. 2225 or email her at ann.louhela@wnc.edu.