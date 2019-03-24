Western Nevada College nursing gets Top 3 state ranking

Western Nevada College's nursing program has been recognized by Registered Nursing as one of the top three programs in Nevada.

WNC was ranked third â€” behind Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas â€” by Registered Nursing, an organization comprised of registered nurses who provide resources for future nurses to succeed.

To build its rankings, Registered Nursing assessed nursing programs on factors that represent how well they support students toward licensure and beyond. Specifically, the National Council of Licensing Examination-RN (NCLEX-RN) pass rates were examined.

Registered Nursing's review of WNC's program reads:

"With an excellent nursing program, nursing educators adeptly guide students toward effective communication, accountability, and clinical knowledge so that graduates easily fill the gaps in area nursing care."

For a complete list of rankings of Nevada nursing programs, go to http://www.registerednursing.org/state/nevada/#rankings.

Dr. Judith Cordia, director of Nursing and Allied Health at WNC, shared that the high ranking achieved by the nursing program is due, in part, to the efforts of all faculty, staff and administration at WNC, as well as the medical centers in Carson City, Reno and other clinical sites within the region.

"The college wishes to thank all those who help the nursing program to be successful," she said.

The Nursing and Allied Health Division at WNC offers an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing and courses in Emergency Medical Services, Laboratory Technician and Certified Nursing Assistant. The mission of the division is to prepare students for transfer to four-year colleges and/or to provide them with the knowledge they need for their careers.

For information, contact Cheryl Bartels at 775-445-3294 or cherylbartels@wnc.edu.