Western Nevada College offers flower business class

For those who want to learn how to grow commercial cut flowers, Western Nevada College has the workshop for you.

The WNC Specialty Crop Institute is offering a Specialty Cut Flowers-Growing Your Own Business workshop next Saturday to teach those the practices and business of growing your own flowers for profit.

"There has always been an interest for cut flowers and it is a good niche for local farmers to sell, there is a good demand for it," said organizer Ann Louhela.

The workshop will feature speaker Deena Miller, who will teach attendees about the business of cut flowers, from planning to growing and from marketing to pricing. Miller has been growing and designing her down flower arrangements on her certified organic farm for a decade in Grass Valley, Calif. She owns Sweet Roots Farm, three acres dedicated to flowers where they make wedding designs and nursery starts.

"You are learning from the best as opposed to getting advice from your neighbor," Louhela said.

The workshop will include demonstrations on how to make quick bouquets as well as a tour of Carson City's Greenhouse project from its nursery and flower basket program.

Louhela said the class is primarily for commercial farmers or master gardeners who are looking to start selling their flowers.

"Growing cut flowers isn't like growing things in the garden, it is a meticulous process to grow them nice enough for bouquets and such," Louhela said. "The target is commercial farmers who want to grow and sell for a profit, whether that is on a small scale or more, for things like farmer's markets, weddings and such."

Louhela said the benefits of having an expert come and speak is that the class learns not only best practices but also learns about the mistakes made when creating it into a business.

"It is top notch instruction and it is good networking with other farmers and like minded people," Louhela said. "The biggest thing is that this can be a valuable resource."

The workshop will be April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Western Nevada College. Cost is $30 if registered before April 21 and $35 after that date.

Online registration is at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute. For more information or registration, call Ann Louhela at 775-423-7565 or email ann.louhela@wnc.edu.