Western Nevada College offers stress reduction course

Western Nevada College's Continuing Education Department is proud to offer Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction at its Carson City campus, starting Tuesday, March 26. This eight-week course uses 30 years of research to help participants develop more capacity to deal with short- and long-term stressors in their lives.

The class will meet weekly on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8, with an all-day retreat from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 4. The cost is $365.

The tools offered in the course will teach students how to approach life with more composure, energy, understanding and enthusiasm, and can also help participants develop the ability to manage and reduce pain levels. Through weekly homework, students will improve their focus, resilience and capacity to recover more quickly from life's challenges.

The course is taught by Heather Haslem, a national board-certified health and wellness coach and qualified Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction teacher. Haslem is passionate about helping people to age well and to prevent and overcome chronic conditions.

For information or to register for the class, call 775-445-4241.