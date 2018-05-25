Western Nevada College receives workforce training grant

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Thursday announced grants totaling $2 million to create new postsecondary STEM workforce training programs.

The list of recipients includes Western Nevada College which will receive $129,652 to develop a cybersecurity Information Assurance Program. The grants were awarded through the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology. Office Director Brian Mitchell said Nevada has a shortage of skilled workers to fill jobs that are much in demand right now. He said the programs the grant money will create provide, "focused, short-term training at a low cost so Nevadans can get a better-paying job faster."

He said the plan is to train nearly 1,800 students in fields ranging from web development and cybersecurity to construction, healthcare and hazardous material handling.

The WNC program will provide training for Certified Network Defenders, Certified Ethical Hacker and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigators.

WNC anticipates graduating about 70 students a year for jobs that average $55,000 a year to start.

WNC will also participate in the $297,435 grant to the Desert Research Institute which will partner with TMCC to train students in more cybersecurity careers.

Other grants include $196,944 to the Associated General Contractors of Northern Nevada to train students in construction professions and $116,859 to the Northern Nevada Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Center.