Western Nevada College recognized at national marketing conference

Western Nevada College recently received a number of district awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations at the national conference in Las Vegas.

Among those awards, Jamie McNinch, WNC's director of Information and Marketing, was selected as Communicator of the Year for District 6. The college also received gold Medallion awards for its class schedule and the Foundation Scholarship Celebration program, and a silver Medallion award for its newsletter E-Happenings.

"I'm honored to be recognized by NCMPR in this way," McNinch said. "It takes an army, though, so these awards are truly a result of the work of my marketing team, in collaboration with many other people on campus. I'm delighted to share these awards with my colleagues."

The NCMPR District 6 Medallion awards recognize outstanding achievement in communications at community and technical colleges in District 6: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Territory of Guam. It's the only regional competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and PR professionals at two-year colleges.

One of the most prestigious awards presented to an NCMPR member, the Communicator of the Year Award recognizes a two-year college marketing, public relations or communications professional who has demonstrated leadership in the area of college communications and marketing. Emphasis is placed on accomplishments within the past year.

McNinch has been with WNC's Information and Marketing Department since August 2009, serving as the publication and project manager for seven years before being named the director of Information and Marketing in October 2016.

Child Development Center Joining Cause with Pinwheel Planting

Western Nevada College Child Development Center will plant pinwheels on campus Friday to help bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"We are all here to protect and care for Nevada's most vulnerable population," said Anna Lisa Acosta, director of the Child Development Center. "All of our teachers are trained to recognize child abuse and neglect, and we all play a part in protecting the children we care for."

In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention through Pinwheels for Prevention.

By its very nature, the pinwheel connotes whimsy and childlike notions, according to Pinwheels for Prevention. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children.

WNC's CDC Pinwheel Planting Ceremony is one of many Prevent Child Abuse Nevada events that will be held around the state during the first week in April. On Friday, Prevent Child Abuse Nevada is encouraging individuals to wear blue to support and help raise awareness in the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Acosta said the CDC's blue pinwheels will be planted on the lawn in front of the building. They will remain in place throughout April.

For information, go to http://preventchildabuse.org/resource/pinwheels-for-prevention/.

Nursing Program Informational Meetings April 11, May 2

If you're planning to enter the nursing program or medical-related courses at Western Nevada College, attending one of the upcoming informational meetings will help you get your enrollment documents, vaccines and background checks in order.

Informational meetings are scheduled:

1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in Marlette Hall in the Cedar Building.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 2 in Marlette Hall in the Cedar Building.

These meetings will cover the nursing program, as well as Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Services and Laboratory Assistant/Phlebotomy courses, and completing the documents required to enroll in them.

For information, phone 775-445-3000.