Western Nevada College recognizes 41 nursing grads

Western Nevada College recognized 41 associate degree nursing graduates during the nursing program's traditional pinning ceremony on Monday at the Carson City Community Center.

In addition, WNC's nursing program honored 10 students for their academic excellence:

Alyssa Buchanan, Anna Craig, Alexis Weaver, Kylee West-Woodford and Nicole Williams received the National Student Nursing Association Outstanding Student Award; Buchanan and Marjorie von Nordeck were presented with the Nurse of Achievement Award; Craig, Hillary Arnaud and Alannah Bradley shared the Spirit of Nursing Award; Daniel Lear took home the Top Academic Student Award; and West-Woodford and Megan Martinez received the Associated Students of Western Nevada Outstanding Student of the Year Nursing Award.

Lear was also recognized for being named the recipient of the Regents' Scholar Award earlier in the year.

Graduates included:

Carson City — Kaitlyn Barrett, Annie Butler, Carolyn Carlson, Alexandra Dodge, Maria Elieff, Brenda Luquin, Omar Maldonado, Katia Perez

Dayton — Alannah Bradley, Alfredo Dominguez, Amanda Pace, Shawna Stanford, Nicole Williams

Fallon — Precious Achuff, Desiree Reeves, Rayanne Sorensen, Marjorie von Nordeck, Heather Weatherford

Fernley — Shawna Craig

Gardnerville — Hillary Arnaud, Anna Craig, Doran Cushing, Amelia Edwards, Daniel Lear, Megan Martinez, Daron Overturf, Holly Sentell, Carly Talia

Incline Village — Michelle Harrington

Minden — Michelle Clarke, Tatiana Parker, Alexis Weaver

Reno — Alyssa Buchanan, Victoria Green, Rochelle Mikkelson, Paige Soares, Kylee West-Woodford

Virginia City — David Laine

Washoe Valley — Brettanie Drapeau

Yerington — Hailey Loll

Zephyr Cove — Steve Baranek