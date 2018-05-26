Western Nevada College recognizes 41 nursing grads
May 26, 2018
Western Nevada College recognized 41 associate degree nursing graduates during the nursing program's traditional pinning ceremony on Monday at the Carson City Community Center.
In addition, WNC's nursing program honored 10 students for their academic excellence:
Alyssa Buchanan, Anna Craig, Alexis Weaver, Kylee West-Woodford and Nicole Williams received the National Student Nursing Association Outstanding Student Award; Buchanan and Marjorie von Nordeck were presented with the Nurse of Achievement Award; Craig, Hillary Arnaud and Alannah Bradley shared the Spirit of Nursing Award; Daniel Lear took home the Top Academic Student Award; and West-Woodford and Megan Martinez received the Associated Students of Western Nevada Outstanding Student of the Year Nursing Award.
Lear was also recognized for being named the recipient of the Regents' Scholar Award earlier in the year.
Graduates included:
Carson City — Kaitlyn Barrett, Annie Butler, Carolyn Carlson, Alexandra Dodge, Maria Elieff, Brenda Luquin, Omar Maldonado, Katia Perez
Recommended Stories For You
Dayton — Alannah Bradley, Alfredo Dominguez, Amanda Pace, Shawna Stanford, Nicole Williams
Fallon — Precious Achuff, Desiree Reeves, Rayanne Sorensen, Marjorie von Nordeck, Heather Weatherford
Fernley — Shawna Craig
Gardnerville — Hillary Arnaud, Anna Craig, Doran Cushing, Amelia Edwards, Daniel Lear, Megan Martinez, Daron Overturf, Holly Sentell, Carly Talia
Incline Village — Michelle Harrington
Minden — Michelle Clarke, Tatiana Parker, Alexis Weaver
Reno — Alyssa Buchanan, Victoria Green, Rochelle Mikkelson, Paige Soares, Kylee West-Woodford
Virginia City — David Laine
Washoe Valley — Brettanie Drapeau
Yerington — Hailey Loll
Zephyr Cove — Steve Baranek