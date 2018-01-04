Western Nevada College rolling out certified home inspection class series

With the arrival of a new year there's an opportunity to start a new career in home inspection at Western Nevada College.

Certified Home Inspection courses will be offered on the Carson City campus starting on Monday, helping prepare an individual for what's necessary to excel in the business.

The first class (CONS 260) covers inspection of residential structures and is scheduled for next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Subsequent classes are being planned for February and they will meet for two weeks, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those classes are Under Floor Inspections-Certified Inspector (CONS 261), Above Floor Inspections for Certified Inspector (CONS 262) and Supervised Residential Inspection for Certification (CONS 263).

"Once again, WNC will be offering another unique program to Northern Nevada that no one else is qualified to provide," said Robert Ford, a construction instructor at WNC. "The program provides the lecture requirements for taking the exam and the other round of courses provides the 25 inspections the state requires one to conduct before they qualify for a license here in Nevada. Once a person has completed the 120-hour program, they can go into business for themselves."

Individuals will be instructed on all aspects of home inspection through lecture and simulated inspections. The final for CONS 263 will be five supervised home inspections presented in a professional report.

"Robert worked with the Nevada Real Estate Division to make this series of courses compliant with new regulations," said WNC CTE Director Georgia White. "There was coordination between Southern and Northern Nevada. The course is offered in an accelerated format to allow individuals to attain certification quickly."

Ty Kirkpatrick, owner of TEK Inspections in Reno, will teach the classes.

To register for the first class, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule.

As always, WNC counselors are available to guide individuals through the enrollment process. Phone for an appointment at 775-445-3267.

For information about WNC's Home Inspection training program, contact Hillary Nelson at 775-445-4272 or Hillary.Nelson@wnc.edu.