Western Nevada College students, faculty honored

The school year couldn't end without The Associated Students of Western Nevada recognizing some of the outstanding students and faculty/staff members who made 2017-18 so special at Western Nevada College.

The annual Awards & Appreciation reception provided the opportunity to honor academic, instructional, leadership and service excellence on Saturday at Silver Oak Golf Course.

Awards were presented to students in a variety of academic areas, including Career and Technical Education: Justin Dry, Julian Harger, Leticia Navarro, Maricela Segura and Dowain Swain; Jump Start College: Adam Radow, homeschool cohort, and Gilberto Pulgarin, Silver Stage High School; Liberal Arts: Sarah Brown, Yaowei Deng, Tracy Mendibles and Allie Pysell; and Nursing: Megan Martinez and Kylee West-Woodford.

Student of the Year awards went to Jennifer Sanchez, Latino Cohort; Shawn Salazar, veteran; and Seliah Colston, employee.

Outstanding Student Leadership awards were presented to Alexis Uribe Fonseca, Kennadie Frias, Alexis Gray and Austin Long.

Honored for their contributions to students were Dr. Robert (Bob) Morin, Advisor of the Year and Academic Faculty of the Year; and Kathleen Duval, Adjunct Faculty of the Year.

Recommended Stories For You

Daniel Lear and Tricia Wentz were recognized for Regents' awards they received earlier in the year. Lear, a nursing student, received the Regents' Scholar Award, while Wentz, the Jump Start coordinator, earned the Regents' Advisor Award.

ASWN also honored the Second-Year Nursing Program and Student Veterans Club with the Club of the Year award, and Jamie McNinch, Information and Marketing Services director, and Craig Robinson, Safety and Environmental coordinator, shared the Service award.