Western Nevada College to hold moment of peace on Tuesday

Western Nevada College's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will hold a vigil on Tuesday at noon at the flagpole in front of the Bristlecone Building.

The committee will hold a Moment of Peace to recognize the lives that were taken last week in a Kroger grocery store shooting in Jeffersontown, Ky., and at the shooting at Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The victims' names will be read, followed by a short period for people to reflect on encouraging an environment of peace.

Community members are invited to join WNC students, faculty and staff in honoring the victims’ lives and promoting future peace.