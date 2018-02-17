Western Nevada College: WNC’s nursing program ranked in top 3

Western Nevada College's nursing program has been recognized among the top 3 in Nevada by RegisteredNursing.org.

The annual registered nursing program rankings are based on current and historical NCLEX-RN pass rates, or more precisely, the percentage of graduates who pass the exam on first attempt.

WNC's score of 95.46 was only surpassed by Great Basin (100) and UNLV (95.84) as 11 RN programs in the state were analyzed. The score is consistent with WNC's recent NCLEX-RN exam pass rates: 95.12 percent in 2016, 100 percent in 2015 and 94.6 percent in 2014.

"It's a college effort to support the program," said Judith Cordia, WNC Nursing and Allied Health director. "There are great teachers in other divisions. It's a combination of the liberal arts and nursing and allied health divisions working together collectively. The nurses at the clinical sites — Carson Tahoe Health, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center — we're thankful for them because they play another major role in the education of our students. We couldn't do it without them."

In part, RegisteredNursing.org had this to say about WNC's associate degree nursing program:

"With an excellent nursing program, nursing educators adeptly guide students toward effective communication, accountability and clinical knowledge so that graduates easily fill the gaps in area nursing care."

Nursing programs were assessed on several factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond, according to Sally Worthington, outreach coordinator for Registered Nursing.org.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for a registered nurse in Nevada is $81,460. Moreover, WalletHub reported Nevada has the highest annual nursing salary when adjusted for cost of living.

To learn more about WNC's nursing program, go to http://www.wnc.edu/nalh/. For more details about the RegisteredNursing.org's ranking of the nursing programs, go to http://www.registerednursing.org/state/nevada/#rankings.

Siemens Mechatronics Level 1 Training for Technicians

Technicians, start your engines. Here's an opportunity to earn internationally recognized Siemens Mechatronics certification while you enhance your understanding of complex systems. Electrical, mechanical, pneumatic and PLC components are studied on actual industrial modules and interactive coursework is designed to develop troubleshooting intuition.

This certification program has a dual purpose — to meet the local needs for a qualified and competent industrial workforce, and to advance the career of technicians living and working in Northern Nevada.

Western Nevada College hosts four accelerated Mechatronics Level 1 courses starting Feb. 26. They're geared toward technicians working in the field of industrial maintenance or production operations, or to individuals who hold the Manufacturing Technician credential.

Classes meet two nights a week until May 16, with open lab hours available for extra hands-on practice. Individuals who enroll in these Applied Industrial Technology classes will earn 12 college credits and will be fully prepared to earn the prestigious Siemens Mechatronic Systems Assistant credential. There are scholarships available to assist with tuition and fees.

"When employers send their technicians to this training program, they are investing in their own technical workforce and in the strength of Nevada by contributing to the development of skilled workers — these middle-skilled careers offer family-sustaining wages and opportunities for upward mobility," said Emily Howarth, the Electronics and Industrial Technology professor at WNC and a certified Siemens mechatronics instructor.

WNC is uniquely positioned to offer technicians the ability to upgrade their knowledge and skills so they can return to the workforce with new ideas.

"A small investment by a company to send a technician to training will be repaid with long-term results, including reduced downtime and a feeling of pride on the technical team," explained Professor Howarth.

Employers will benefit as the technicians continue to demonstrate their value to the organization. Employees with Siemens mechatronic certifications contribute to organizations' productivity — they bring adaptive expertise to the automation production systems of manufacturers and distribution centers.

"We are the only training facility for this program in the western U.S., so there is no need to send technicians back East or to disrupt work schedules" Professor Howarth said.

For more information, contact Howarth at Emily.howarth@wnc.edu.

Writing Workshops to Help Students Applying for Scholarships

Western Nevada College Foundation is providing just what students need to enhance their chances of earning a scholarship: a workshop to help them write an ideal essay or personal statement.

"Your personal statement is an important part of the scholarship application process," said April Flynt, WNC Foundation development specialist. "Writing a statement that reflects unique accomplishments, abilities and financial needs can set students apart and help them to earn more scholarships."

WNC Foundation will award more than 200 scholarships worth more than $250,000 for the 2018 school year. The application process allows students to apply for all of these scholarships with one, simple application.

Scholarship-writing workshops are planned for the WNC campus in Carson City and two are scheduled for the campus in Fallon.

Carson City Campus Workshops-Dini Library, Room 201:

Thursday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 5:30 p.m.

Fallon Campus Workshops-Beck Library:

Wednesday., Feb. 21, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 5, 5:30 p.m.

Students can RSVP by calling 775-445-3240. Walk-ins will be welcome.

The WNC Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)3 that connects the college to the community for the purpose of raising funds and developing friendships that support college strategic initiatives, projects and student scholarships.

The foundation provides academic scholarships in partnership with WNC employees, community members, corporations and private foundations.

Apply at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarships/.

The deadline to apply is April 1.