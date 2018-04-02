Western Nevada gas prices are on the rise

Gas prices in Nevada are on the rise, as the nation as a whole sees increasing prices.

Prices have risen 2.6 cents in the last week, bringing the state average up to about $3 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey.

Carson, however, is seeing a slightly lower average than the rest of the state, with the average price for gas at $2.75. Some areas of Carson, such as Chevron at 5th and Saliman were as high as $2.95 and Costco, 7-11 and Maverik were as low as $2.74.

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas is about $2.65, and increase of 4.1 cents since last week.

Both Douglas and Fallon are above the national average, with both counties seeing an average of $2.83 per gallon.

And the rise of gas prices doesn't seem to be ending soon.

"This past week has not only brought higher gas prices, but in addition, the national average finds itself mere days away from rising to the highest level seen in nearly 1,000 days," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The usual suspects are at play, leaving little surprise to the higher prices we're facing, but that's little comfort to motorists being hit with gas prices in 17 states that have risen over 15 cents per gallon in the last 30 days alone.

"Think of the spring surge as a bit of a race — some states will see their price rally early and fast-paced, while others may lag behind — so no matter if prices near you surged or haven't yet, we're all going to eventually feel a similar rise amongst all states."

According to GasBuddy, prices in Nevada are 15.8 cents higher than they were a month ago and 34.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Nationally, the prices have increased 12.6 cents per gallon than a month ago and 33.1 cents increase from a year ago.

These high prices aren't completely out of the ordinary for Nevada, on April 2 over the last five years, gas prices have ranged significantly: $2.65 per gallon in 2017, $2.45 per gallon in 2016, $2.79 per gallon in 2015, $3.58 per gallon in 2014 and $3.75 per gallon in 2013.