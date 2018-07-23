Wheeled Food Wednesdays returning to Brewery Arts Center

A mid-week food fest is returning to the Brewery Arts Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for the rest of summer.

The BAC is hosting Wheeled Food Wednesdays, a day when food trucks will set up shop outside its 511 W. King St. location.

The eclectic assortment of food is aimed at offering something for everyone in addition to ice cream, entertainment, games and a bounce house for kids.

Handmade coffee drinks, Italian sodas, and chocolates are available inside the BAC's Expresso Yourself Cafe.

This is the second year the BAC is hosting Wheeled Food Wednesdays as part of its community outreach efforts.

Just as it did last year, the BAC will set up a long table so folks can eat together and get to know one another.

Recommended Stories For You

For information, visit the BAC website, breweryarts.org, or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Breweryartscenter/.