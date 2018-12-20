White Christmas in Carson City? Wish really hard and maybe …

Carson City could see a White Christmas. But it appears Santa and every single elf will have to join forces to deliver it.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20 percent chance of showers Friday after 10 a.m. Rain showers, that is.

And, on Sunday, the NWS says there is another "slight" chance of rain starting in the late morning, and another "slight" chance Sunday night.

Monday looks better as the NWS has dropped the "slight," saying there is a chance of rain which turns into a chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m.

Now, the big reveal: on the one day each year when almost everybody wants snow — Christmas — the NWS forecasts (drum roll, please): a chance of rain and snow showers.

With a high near 39.

"Yo! Santa! A little help?"

The detailed forecast from the NWS:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: A chance of rain before 4 p.m, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Christmas Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.