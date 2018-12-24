White Christmas? National Weather Service says 1.5 inches of snow possible overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Western Nevada.

“A moderate winter storm system will push into the region (today) bringing rain and snow the region. Snow levels will fall behind the cold front to Valley floors by early Christmas morning. Light snow amounts between a dusting to as much as 1.5 inches are expected for Valley floors,” the alert said.

Snow amounts of up to 4 inches are possible above 5,000 feet in Western Nevada and along and east of US 305 in Mono County. Above 8,000 feet will see up to a foot of snow through Tuesday.

Slick roads are liklely Christmas morning, drivers should give extra time. Follow nvroads.com for up to date road conditions.