Widening of U.S. 50 near USA Parkway to continue

Crews will begin paving the widened portion of U.S. 50 between Stagecoach and U.S. 95A in Silver Springs in April.

So far, crews have excavated nearly 170,000 cubic yards of material, resulting in major disturbances around that intersection. This coming week, they'll begin hauling roadway base material to the site in preparation for paving the roadbed.

NDOT is widening U.S. 50 to a four-lane divided highway to accommodate the 6,000 vehicles that use it every day. An NDOT spokesman said that should significantly improve safety along that stretch of road. The spokesman said the previous widening project on U.S. 50 between Chaves and Roy's Roads reduced the number of crashes by more than 25 percent even though the number of vehicles using the road increased 20 percent.

In addition to widening the highway, the contractor will construct a roundabout to replace the flashing traffic signal at the U.S. 50/alternate U.S. 95 junction in Silver Springs. Eight frontage roads will be constructed to tie local access roads into major intersections along the highway and roadside lighting will be installed along with 14 miles of livestock fencing on both sides of the highway along with cattle guards at major intersections and left turn lanes throughout the project area. The fencing is necessary to reduce the vehicle-animal collisions and further enhance safety.

In addition, the truck-climbing lane just north of the U.S. 50/U.S.95A junction will be lengthened.

A spokesman said there will be minor traffic interruptions on U.S. 50 as existing highway lanes are routed to new lanes. Drivers can expect intermittent shoulder and single lane closures throughout the spring.

But one lane will remain open in each direction throughout construction.

NDOT officials are also beginning to work on the other end of the USA Parkway at Interstate 80.

Starting next week, there will be overnight ramp and lane closures as a contractor widens ramps and installs a permanent traffic signal there. The ramp closures will occur from 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday morning. In addition, I-80 will be narrowed to one lane near the interchange from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday morning. That work will take until June to complete.

The traffic signal will be installed at the top of the westbound I-80 ramp to USA Parkway and an 1,800 foot merge lane will be added on I-80 toward Reno.