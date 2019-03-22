Got honey? Wild Horse Children's Theater presents Disney's "Winnie the Pooh, Kids" at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. in Carson City. The new musical is based on the beloved characters of A. A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film.

This musical adventure runs for two weekends, March 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7 p.m., and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 23, 24, 30 and 31. There will also be special daytime performances for school groups, daycares and preschools on March 27.

Disney's "Winnie the Pooh, Kids" welcomes audiences to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the Backson. As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and sharing snacks. This is a magical show is filled with favorite songs from the film as well as new kits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez of "Frozen" and a large ensemble cast of all the beloved characters. This honey-filled delight is as sweet as it is fun.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for students/seniors/members and $5 for ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and younger are free accompanied by an adult and do not occupy a seat. Tickets can be purchased for weekend performances online at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com or by calling the Wild Horse Box Office at 775-440-1170. To reserve seats for the special March 27 performances, call 775-440-1170 or email pat@wildhorsetheater.com.