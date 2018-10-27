 Progress stopped on wildfire in Duck Hill area; I-580 slow going | NevadaAppeal.com

Update:
According to officials on scene, a helicopter clipped power lines in the Duck Hill area and made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes of I-580. The downed power lines caused the fire. The fire is under control but officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to investigation. Traffic is backed up in Carson City with travel times about an hour to get through the mess. At 6 p.m. crews were loading the helicopter to move it from the road.

•••
A wildfire has been reported near Duck Hill about 2:50 p.m. Saturday. At 3:15 p.m. it was reported at 5 acres.

NV Energy has been called along with multiple resources from Truckee Meadows and East Fork. According to scanner traffic, several homes are threatened.

Powerlines are reportedly across Interstate 580. The fire is burning uphill in a heavy fuel area.

 