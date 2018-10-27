Progress stopped on wildfire in Duck Hill area; I-580 slow going

Update:

According to officials on scene, a helicopter clipped power lines in the Duck Hill area and made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes of I-580. The downed power lines caused the fire. The fire is under control but officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to investigation. Traffic is backed up in Carson City with travel times about an hour to get through the mess. At 6 p.m. crews were loading the helicopter to move it from the road.

The southbound lanes of I-580 have been reopened with no restrictions. The northbound lanes are also back open, with one section in the far right lane shut down where the helicopter is located. Use caution in the area, watch for first responders and drive safe, Nevada. @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/0neYdxRU2R — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) October 28, 2018

Update: RAVEN Crew involved in todays emergency landing are safe and report no injuries. Northbound and southbound lanes on 580 are closed. The Lakeview community is without power, NV Energy is working to restore power to the area. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 27, 2018

UPDATE on fire in Washoe Valley #DuckHillFire contained to less than 5 acres, no structures lost or damaged, no injuries. #TMFPD @CarsonFireDept @HumboldtToiyabe @blmnv on scene. Crews are mopping up. @NVEnergy working to restore power.Follow @NHPNorthernComm for traffic updates — Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (@TMFPD) October 27, 2018

Crews were dispatch approximately 2:47 p.m. Saturday afternoon to reports of a fire. Northbound Interstate 580 is closed to traffic at about Arrowhead Drive and is being diverted into the southbound lanes of I-580 with law enforcement escort through Washoe Valley. pic.twitter.com/rcZwd57bg4 — Carson City Nevada (@CarsonCityGov) October 27, 2018

A wildfire has been reported near Duck Hill about 2:50 p.m. Saturday. At 3:15 p.m. it was reported at 5 acres.

NV Energy has been called along with multiple resources from Truckee Meadows and East Fork. According to scanner traffic, several homes are threatened.

Powerlines are reportedly across Interstate 580. The fire is burning uphill in a heavy fuel area.