Central Lyon County firefighters were mopping up a brush fire at about 5 p.m. Tuesday that happened near Dayton's Gold Ranch Casino.

U.S. Highway 50 was briefly closed in that area before being reopened.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. The fire burned 8.2 acres.

The fire burned brush, grass, cottonwood trees and infringed slightly into Dayton State Park, according to Lyon County officials.