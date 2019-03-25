Wind, snow, floods possible in middle of week, Weather Service says

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Eastern Sierra, including Carson City and Douglas County, starting as early as Monday night.

A series of weak to moderate spring storms will bring weather impacts to the Sierra and Western Nevada at times Monday through Thursday, the statement said, adding that wind and snow are likely at times and flooding is possible.

Wind: Monday and Wednesday are the days to watch with widespread gusty south to southwest winds forecast. Travel impacts on wind prone roads such as Highway 395/580 along with increased turbulence can be expected. This doesn't appear to be a major, damaging wind scenario however. Tuesday will be breezy too but probably not as strong.

Snow: Definitely keep an eye on late Tuesday night into Wednesday when the strongest storm is expected to impact the region, the NWS said. Heavy wet snow will affect travel in the Sierra, especially at pass elevations, with less certain impact into mountain communities and Western Nevada foothills above 5,500 feet. The morning commute Wednesday could be problematic in the mountains. Some lighter snow may affect travel in the Sierra and Northeast California on Monday evening into Tuesday morning but impact risk appears lower. Scattered snow and pellet showers are forecast Thursday region-wide but impacts will be localized and short-lived.

Flooding: Wednesday is worth watching but not overly concerning. A period of spillover rains will impact Western Nevada valleys and cities Wednesday leading to some rises on creeks plus minor and temporary flooding of poor drainage areas. Rain could lead to a slow commute Wednesday morning.

A series of weak to moderate late season storms will impact the region this week with heavy mountain snow, valley rain showers, and widespread strong gusty winds. Drier and warmer conditions will likely return by the weekend. #NVWx #CAWx pic.twitter.com/FoxP1VTqdf Recommended Stories For You — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 25, 2019

The forecast for the week from the NWS:

Monday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.