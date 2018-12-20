Winner named in Carson City’s ‘Battle of the Bars Toy Drive’

MJ's Sports Bar, 3679 S. Carson St., won the Battle of the Bars Toy Drive for the third year in a row with 145 toys.

Crossroad's Lounge, 300 E. Winnie Lane came in second place with 80 toys. Blue Bull, 107 E. Telegraph St., came in third with 58 toys.

Ed's Doghouse, 3300 Airport Road, collected 55 toys.

The bars have been collecting toys since late November and on Saturday, Capt. Mark Cyr, commanding officer of The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County, went out collecting the toys and congratulated the winners.

"This is the most toys we have seen from the Battle of the Bars competition in its five-year history," Cyr said. "This is a vital campaign in our efforts to serve the disadvantaged children of our community and we want everyone to know how appreciative we are."

The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County will be providing Christmas gifts for more than 1,000 underprivileged children through its Angel Tree. Community members purchase items for children and return the gifts to the location where the angel tree is located.

Donations can be made at The Salvation Army's 911 E. 2nd St., location up through Dec. 24. Monetary donations can be made as well. For online donations go to CarsonRedKettle.org.

For more information about the Angel Tree program, contact Christie Contreras at 775-887-9120 Ext No. 2.