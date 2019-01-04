Winter storm could bring 6-12 inches of snow to Lake Tahoe

A winter storm could deliver up to a foot of new snow at Lake Tahoe this weekend with more possible at higher elevations.

The valley portions of Western Nevada may be impacted but The National Weather Service in Reno isn't predicting snowfall totals for the valley.

NWS in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for the greater region. The warning starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and will last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The storm could deliver 6-12 inches of snow to Tahoe. Mountain passes could see 15-20 inches of new snow. The strongest period of snowfall is expected from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in the mountains. In the valleys, "confidence remains mixed" for a chance of snow at the lower levels. Wind gusts at lower elevations could be as strong as 50 mph, with gusts on the Sierra Crest as strong as 100 mph.

"Avoid travel over the Sierra Saturday afternoon and evening if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the weather service warns. "If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages."

Check NVRoads.com for up to date travel conditions.