Winter storm leaves 1 foot of fresh snow for Lake Tahoe ski resorts
March 14, 2018
Well into the first of two winter storm warnings, some Lake Tahoe ski resorts are reporting more than 1 foot of fresh snow.
A current winter storm warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Another 1-3 inches of snow is possible in South Lake Tahoe today, with another 1-2 inches possible Wednesday evening.
Another winter storm warning will take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and last until 5 a.m. Saturday. During that time, an additional 12-20 inches of snow is possible at lake level, with 2-3 feet possible above 7,000 feet.
An avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe backcountry is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.
On Wednesday morning, Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 16 inches of new snow in 24 hours.
Recommended Stories For You
Significant travel delays expected in the Sierra , especially overnight when snow will accumulate efficiently on road surfaces.
For Western NV: Although we may see some snow by WED AM, the bulk of the snow is forecast to occur THURS PM into FRI. pic.twitter.com/s1J0POIEvM
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 13, 2018
Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 13 inches at its summit in 24 hours and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 10 inches of new snow. Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village reported 7 inches of new snow in 24 hours.
#ProTips for traveling in the Sierra.
Winter Car Kit: chains, food, water, blankets, & a solid music playlist.
Snow or rain forecast? Plan on double the amount of travel time. Waking up early can help reduce stress & irritability when traveling on wintry roads. #SierraSnow pic.twitter.com/GmtwguFo8y
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 12, 2018
Trending In: Local
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson High School students to participate in Walk Out Day Wednesday
- Two Carson Valley ranches added to state historic places
- NDOT director concerned about federal highway funds
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office