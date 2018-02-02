Winterfest kicks off at Carson High

The 2018 Winterfest kicked off on Thursday afternoon with an assembly, and Carson High School has announced its student-elected candidates. The week-long event will feature day and nighttime activities including dress-up days, games, movies, talent shows, bowling and decoration contests. With the theme "Into the Depps of Winterfest," all elements of the activities will relate to films starring Johnny Depp.

The culmination of events will peak with the crowning of the Senior Winterfest King and Queen during halftime of the boys basketball game against Douglas on Friday, Feb. 9. Kings and Queens of the Junior, Sophomore and Freshman courts will be crowned Thursday, Feb. 8, at Carson Lanes. The Winterfest dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at Carson High.

Candidates from the Senior Royal Court include: Abel Carter, Aidan Cook, Kyle Glanzmann, Rheanna Jackson, Bailey Jacobs, Maddie Jacobs, Adam Lackey, Delany Lauderbaugh, Charly Lawlor, Lauren Lemburg, Afton Perkins, Vanessa Vasquez.

Candidates from the Junior Royal Court include: Gilberto Avina, Emily Jaeger, Katie Montalvo, Kate Torres, Axel Wall.

Candidates from the Sophomore Royal Court include: Lily Baeza, Dustin Banks, Tiana Calloway, Eduardo Deleon, Camryn Quilling, Nathan Smothers.

Candidates from the Freshman Royal Court include: Veronica Burson, Jake Crossman, Kalin Gordon, Abby Lemburg, Justyce Quintana, Carlos Torres.