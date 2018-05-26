WNC News & Notes: Journey of Hope rolls onto Western Nevada College campus June 15

The public is invited to enjoy a number of activities to celebrate Journey of Hope, the Pi Kappa Phi cycling team's friendship visit to the college, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 15.

The event is presented by Western Nevada College and the Nevada Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Besides visiting with the participating cyclists, the public can connect with local organizations committed to serving and supporting those with disabilities. There will be food and music, as well as children activities such as bounce house, face painting and balloon animals.

Since 2014, WNC has hosted a group of philanthropic-minded cyclists who travel across the country to help people with disabilities. Journey of Hope is part of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity's national efforts to serve people with disabilities. Their annual journey spans 32 states and 12,000 combined miles of cycling.

For information, contact Susan Trist, WNC's coordinator of Disability Support Services at 775-445-4459.

Students benefit from Campagni Auto Group Scholarships

Carson City Toyota has generously funded $5,000 in scholarships for students attending Western Nevada College this fall. This donation is dedicated to helping students who are pursuing careers in automotive mechanics as well as students pursuing their associate degrees in other academic areas.

"The Dick Campagni Automotive Scholarship was created two years ago to benefit this community by offering local students help in attaining higher education and, with that, their best chance at a successful future," said Dana Whaley, general manager of Carson City Toyota.

This is the second consecutive year the Campagni Automotive Scholarship will be awarded.

"Campagni Automotive Group is a true community partner," said Niki Gladys, executive director for WNC Foundation. "Their support for this program will have a lasting, positive impact on scholarship recipients and their families."

In addition to scholarships, the Campagni Automotive Group supports the WNC Golf for Education Tournament with hole-in-one prizes, including a brand-new car. This year's tournament will be held at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley on Sept. 28. For information on participating in the Golf for Education Tournament, call 775-445-3240.

Western Nevada College Scholarship funding increased by 30 percent year over year to nearly $260,000 for the 2018-2019 academic year. With the addition of several new scholarships for WNC nursing students, manufacturing students and students pursing teaching as a career, the 2018-19 school year is on track to award at an even higher level.

"Community-driven scholarships continue to increase," Gladys said. "Our community has rallied around WNC students with the intent to make a difference in the lives of students. At a time when we're experiencing concerning shortages in our local workforce, there's never been a better time to make a difference through scholarships."

WNC Foundation scholarship applications have increased by 20 percent year over year, creating a greater need for student scholarship support than ever before. For information on starting a scholarship in your name, to memorialize a loved one or to simply help change someone's life, contact WNC Foundation at 775-445-3239 or email niki.gladys@wnc.edu.

WNC Nursing Program Honors 10 Award Winners

Western Nevada College recognized 10 nursing students for academic excellence during the nursing program's traditional pinning ceremony on May 21 at the Carson City Community Center.

Alyssa Buchanan, Anna Craig, Alexis Weaver, Kylee West-Woodford and Nicole Williams received the National Student Nursing Association Outstanding Student Award; Buchanan and Marjorie von Nordeck were presented with the Nurse of Achievement Award; Craig, Hillary Arnaud and Alannah Bradley shared the Spirit of Nursing Award; Daniel Lear took home the Top Academic Student Award; and West-Woodford and Megan Martinez received the Associated Students of Western Nevada Outstanding Student of the Year Nursing Award.

Lear was also recognized for being named the recipient of the Regents' Scholar Award earlier in the year.

It's Go Time: Register for Fall Semester Now

It's time to get your plans for fall in order, so you can enjoy the summer.

Fall classes begin on Aug. 27, but by registering early individuals can get the classes they want now, and not have to pay until August.

There also is time to register for summer classes, which begin on June 11.

WNC's counselors and academic advisers can help you plan your schedule and are available Monday through Friday to meet with you.

Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you're planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Campuses Closed on Memorial Day

Western Nevada College's three campuses will be closed on May 28 to observe Memorial Day.

The college will resume normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on May 29.