WNC president to address Gen Z boom at luncheon

The 1963 song written and sung by the great Bob Dylan during a major shift in our mostly calm and perceived idyllic post World War II world hit the nail on the head. The song, "The times they are a' changin'" is as relative today as it was in the 1960s.

Today's much storied Millennials are double the population of the then-much ballyhooed Boomer and, like the Boomers, have and are making quite the impact on today's world.

But there's another major population boom that is projected to make an even bigger impact, challenging the world as we know it today. By 2020, billions of people — many who live in what is considered third world countries — will be old enough to make a major impact on the world's economy that can affect us all in ways we may not even begin to understand.

Entering on the world's stage is Generation Z. Now between the ages of 3-23, this new generation accounts for 74 million in the United States — about 1 million more than the Millennials in the U.S. Worldwide, Gen Z makes us 32 percent of today's global population.

This new generation has grown up in a digital world and is poised to change the way we do business and think.

No other generation will be as tech savvy or will learn computer coding at the same time as they learn the alphabet.

At the Carson City Chamber monthly Soup's On! luncheon on March 20 at the Gold Dust West, Dr. Vincent Solis, president of Western Nevada College, will reveal what the world might look like within the next few years as many of the world's Generation Z become consumers.

How will the world make room for Gen Z? Will there be even more critical housing shortages? Will food be sufficient to feed all the generations? How will this tech-savvy generation communicate with their elders? Where will they be employed? Will they have the soft-skills needed to live and work with other humans?

The Chamber luncheon is open to the public and reservations must be made prior to March 18.

Click here for online reservations: http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/index.php/spotlight/details/carson_city_chamber_soups_on or call the Chamber at 775-882-1565.