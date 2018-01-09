Woman killed in Carson City crash

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash that happened on Saturday morning on South Carson Street at the intersection with Koontz Lane.

Rosemary Frenzel Stroup, 81, of Carson City, died as a result of the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers reported to the crash at about 8:50 a.m. Preliminary investigation showed a 1997 black Ford F150 pickup was traveling northbound on South Carson Street approaching the intersection with Koontz Lane. A 2004 silver Buick LeSabre was on the east side of Koontz Lane and was preparing to go west across South Carson Street. The driver of the black pickup failed to stop for the red light causing the Ford F150 to strike the driver's side of the Buick, NHP reported.

Both the driver and passenger of the Buick were transported by CareFlight to a Reno hospital with serious injuries. Stroup, who was driving the Buick, died as a result of the crash. The passenger in the Buick was treated and released the following day and is recovering at home.

If you were a witness to the incident, or have any information regarding the collision, contact Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us about case No. 180100514.