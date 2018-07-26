Woodturner to give demonstration at Carson City Art Gallery

Dave Mills says wood turnings are like people and snowflakes: no two are alike.

The Woodfords artist will be demonstrating how he makes his unique, one-of-a-kind creations from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Carson City Art Gallery, 110 S. Curry St.

The gallery's Artist of the Month, Mills creates pieces that are both decorative and functional, such as bowls and platters.

The woodturner said he prefers to turn items that can be used and enjoyed every day, including objects humans have used for hundreds of years.

He enjoys working with natural edge pieces and likes the mix of natural edge and turned wood.

Mills said the hidden secrets that are revealed when he turns a piece is what keeps him turning.

The demonstration and reception will include light refreshments.

Other upcoming art events include the Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival kickoff event on Aug. 3 at the Bliss Mansion.

Art on the Porch, an art show and sale, will open the event at 4 p.m. Live music by the Rocky Tatarelli Band will begin at 4:30 followed by Cherie and John Shipley with Take This at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 will see the Carson City Art Faire in the parking lot and on the porch of the Carson City Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The art showcase will be set up across from the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with music by Kantu Inka.

Additionally, the Wine Walk will return from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, when the Nerds of Paradise will play live music from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the gallery.

For information, contact the gallery at 775-313-8628 or carsoncityart@yahoo.com.