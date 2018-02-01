Work on Carson Valley Airport Road begins Monday

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday starts work on installing a traffic signal at Airport Road in Carson Valley.

NDOT officials said the utility work to provide power to the signal has to be installed first but no lane closures are planned this coming week.

There will be roadway shoulder closures on southbound U.S. 395 between Stephanie Way and Airport Road and there will be closures in the early spring.

But a spokesman said there will be at least one lane open in each direction throughout the project.

The new signal will be installed on northbound U.S. 395 to provide a protected left-hand turn to and from Airport Road.

At Johnson Lane, crews will build an 1,800 foot merge lane to provide safer right-hand turns from Johnson Lane onto the highway. In addition, the existing merge land from Stephanie to the northbound freeway will be extended.

The contractor for the $1.8 million project is A&K Earthmovers.

That stretch of road has about 30,000 vehicles each day.