Work on State Route 28 at Incline Village restarts

The Nevada Department of Transportation will resume work April 30 on the shared use path project on State Route 28 at Incline Village.

Officials say there will be single lane closures from the southern end of Incline Village to three miles south of Sand Harbor State Park throughout the summer and into late fall. Lane closures will occur Sunday night through Friday afternoon as contractors enter their third season constructing a shared use path, water quality and traffic safety improvements.

NDOT officials say there will be full roadway closures in the fall if necessary for construction of pedestrian bridges.

Beach and trail access between Lakeshore Boulevard and Sand Harbor may be closed during construction. People aren't allowed through the construction zones.

In addition, Memorial Point parking lot and the restrooms will be closed for construction staging and no roadside parking will be allowed from Ponderosa Ranch to three miles south of Sand Harbor.

Granite Construction expects to complete the project in late 2018 or early 2019, depending on the weather.

As part of the project, there will be three new parking areas near Ponderosa Ranch and Tunnel Creek Café.

Last summer, NDOT officials say Granite paved 1.5 miles of new path, installed 2,800 feet of storm drain pipes and 5,000 feet of reinforced soil wall.

The project was deemed necessary since some 2.5 million vehicles use that stretch of roadway each year along with 2,000 pedestrians and bicyclists, creating serious safety concerns on the highway.