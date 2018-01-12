Work to be done on USA Parkway next week

One lane of southbound USA Parkway will be closed next week as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs solar lighting for a roadway landscape and aesthetics sculpture.

The right-hand lane of southbound USA Parkway will be closed Monday through Wednesday from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The lane closure will take place from Interstate 80 to approximately one quarter mile south. Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time and to always drive safely through road work zones.

The lane closure is for installation of solar lighting and control panels to illuminate a newer roadside landscape sculpture. The approximately 30-foot tall landscape and aesthetic sculpture was installed in mid-November to represent the region's emergence as an industrial and technological hub.