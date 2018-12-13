Wreaths Across America at Lone Mountain Saturday

Wreaths Across America to honor fallen veterans will again be held at Lone Mountain Cemetery on Saturday.

Wreaths Across America conducts wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and 1,200 cemeteries and locations all over the U.S. and around the world. Last year's Wreaths Across America at Lone Mountain Cemetery was organized by the Carson City Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

Volunteers place wreaths on veterans' graves as part of Wreaths Across America. There are more than 1,700 veterans buried at Lone Mountain Cemetery. This year, volunteers will begin placing wreaths on veterans graves at Lone Mountain Cemetery at 9 a.m.

To volunteer visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/45471/Overview/?relatedId=0&fbclid=IwAR2CPraDfZZx-0sMH47Z49KngqLxmpT6EtuC_ _6WR-LHuGvggQ2ARMME0cc.