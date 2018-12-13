Writing coach offers weeklong sessions at Empire Elementary

Students and educators at Carson City's Empire Elementary School were treated once more to inspirational coaching sessions in the art of storytelling and writing throughout the entire week. Children's author Gary Hogg will visit all classrooms K-5 to model a 45-minute writing lesson for teachers and students alike.

This expanded on the work he did earlier this year in March where entire grade levels 2-5 did a writing workshop in the multi-purpose room, said Adrienne Wiggins, STEAM coach at Empire Elementary School. By visiting each class this week, he has been able to work more with students and teachers individually as well as follow up with them each day.

The week began with a kick-off assembly where Mr. Hogg acted out some of his stories and gave inspirational messages to students such as "play your brave card" and "the world needs your author's voice."

From 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 13, Empire Elementary School will host a Family Night where Hogg will share stories the students have written throughout the week. There will be hot cocoa and cookies with pizza available for purchase. Students will participate in a Family Traditions writing contest with an emphasis on the holidays. Pictures with Santa will conclude the evening.

"Mr. Hogg will conclude his time at Empire Elementary this Friday," said Susan Squires, principal at Empire Elementary School. "Students and teachers alike have enjoyed the fun-filled week of storytelling. He has provided helpful remarks that placed a higher value on reading and writing at home."

Nationally known, Hogg is the author of 26 books including "Look What the Cat Dragged In," "Sir William the Worm," "The Great Toilet Paper Caper" and "Help! My Dad is the Lunch Lady." He is a popular speaker at schools and conferences across the country and has visited more than 3,700 schools, presented more than 5,000 assemblies and conducted more than 18,000 writing workshops. Hogg has inspired more than 2 million students to declare with confidence, "I am an author!"