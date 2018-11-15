WWI hero dogs, horses topic of Carson City lecture

World War I was the last war in which horses were utilized for constant resupply, movement of heavy weaponry and the transport of troops. It was also the last war in which military dogs were mobilized on a massive, organized scale.

These largely forgotten heroes of World War I made great sacrifices for the war effort. Of the estimated 1 million horses and mules — some of which came from Nevada — that were transported to Europe for the war, only 200 came home.

Dogs were used in a variety of roles including sentry, scout, explosive detection, communication, search-and-rescue, ratters and mascot.

The stories of these war horses and war dogs are inspiring and heartwarming. They're also the subject of this month's Frances Humphrey Lecture Series encore presentation at the Nevada State Museum, "Forgotten Heroes of World War I: War Horses and War Dogs."

The event is from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in the museum's South Gallery. The cost is $8 for adults and free for museum members and children 17 and younger. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats online at http://nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumcarsoncity/events/.

Lecturer Bob Nylen, the museum's curator of history, has been actively involved in researching, writing and lecturing about Nevada's rich history for more than 30 years.

The Nevada State Museum opens at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 17 and is also the date of the museum's annual Autumn Book signing. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and features 16 local authors with their books to sell and sign.

For information on the book signing, call Charmain Philips at 775-687-4810, ext. 244.