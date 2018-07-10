WWI tech featured in Nevada State Museum’s Carson City exhibit

When American troops hit the battlefields of Europe 100 years ago, they had to learn how to fight a new kind of war.

From trench warfare to technical advances in weaponry, this was much different fighting than Americans had experienced before.

On Saturday, visitors to the Nevada State Museum can get an up-close look at what was then state-of-the-art technology as the museum presents, "Geared for the Great War," a one-day exhibit in the Dema Guinn Concourse of the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St., in Carson City.

The exhibit — which includes a German howitzer, a rare full-sized flight suit and numerous other artifacts provided by the Nevada National Guard and Gary Cain of Westwall Militaria — will be going between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The exhibit in the concourse is open to the public for free.

Inside the museum, which requires regular admission, is the museum's exhibit, "Remembering the Great War: One Hundred Years Later," in the South Gallery.

The exhibit is comprised of World War I artifacts and more than 30 powerful images taken by the Photographic Section of the French Army during the war.

The photos show American soldiers preparing for the fight in Europe; scenes inside the trenches, first-aid operations and much more.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to make paper poppies as part of the museum's "Poppy Project" — all part of the museum's commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The poppies will be part of a special celebration on Nov. 10 at the museum.

The museum opens at 8:30 a.m. Admissions is $8 for adults; free for museum members and children 17 and younger.