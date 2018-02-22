Yerington, Paiutes win water system grant

The federal Agriculture Department has awarded the Yerington Paiute Tribe and the city of Yerington $465,000 to pay for water system improvements.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said it's critical to replace aging water infrastructure to ensure the tribe has modern, reliable water supplies.

The system was originally installed in the 1960s and is in poor condition. Masto said the water mains are undersized and can no longer deliver adequate flow to the colony.