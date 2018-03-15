Youth cast bringing to life ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ this weekend in Carson City

A colorful adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic children's story about a quirky chocolatier and adventures inside his candy factory will play out for one weekend in Carson City.

An all-youth cast from Youth Theatre Carson City will present "Willy Wonka Jr." Friday through Sunday in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Community Center, 851 E. William St.

The story follows the enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets wins a free tour of the Wonka factory as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.

The cast of the local production features more than 100 local youth in grades pre-K through 12.

Leading the lineup are Timothy Winter, 16, and Hannah Sullivan, 15, as the incomparable Willy Wonka and Aden Jurado, 9, and Brooklyn Remington, 8, as the lovable Charlie Bucket.

Also featured are Parker Schmid and Ewan Kalley as Augustus Gloop, Leah Roylance and Jocelyn Pedersen as Violet Beauregarde, Natalie Maguire and Hailey Sullivan as Veruca Salt, Colton Desimone and Matthew Tapungot as Mike Teavee, and a multitude of talented local singers, dancers, and, of course, Oompa Loompas.

Recommended Stories For You

Performances will run at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $2 cheaper for students and seniors.

For tickets and information, visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com, or buy tickets at the door.