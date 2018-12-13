Youth ski program returns to Carson City

Carson City kids are skiing again.

The city's ski program for middle and high school students is being revived this winter after closing several years ago.

The program launches Jan. 11 and runs every Friday though Feb. 1. A bus will depart the Carson City Community Center at 3 p.m. to transport the kids to Boreal Mountain Resort, where each will receive a one-hour lesson and then have an hour or more to ski or snowboard. There's also an option to take another lesson at the resort's Woodward Tahoe indoor facility. The bus returns to Carson City at 9:30 p.m.

"It's a great activity for kids," said Dan Earp, recreation superintendent, Parks, Recreation and Open Space. "There's not a lot for teenagers to do in the winter."

The program costs $185 and includes transportation, lessons, equipment rental and lift passes, and a season pass to Boreal after the program is completed. There's room on the bus for equipment if the kids have their own and depending on the number of participants there will be up to five staff going along to supervise.

The previous decades-long program was at Diamond Peak, but Boreal is the only resort offering nighttime skiing, said Earp.

"That's why Boreal is giving us such a screaming deal," he said.

A seasonal youth pass bought separately at the Lake Tahoe resort costs $259.

Carson Tahoe Health and Southwest Gas are helping keep the program's price down, too, by sponsoring the 34-passenger Amador Stage Lines bus.

To register, go online to carson.org/ccpr or call the Parks & Rec office at 775-283-7422.