Youth Theater Carson City opens ‘Singing in the Rain, Jr.’ on Friday

Youth Theater Carson City will open its latest production, "Singing in the Rain, Jr." on Friday.

The show will run for two weekends — this weekend and Jan. 19-21 — with a show at 7 p.m. on Friday nights and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and a 2 p.m. show on Sundays.

"The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain JR. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain JR. a guaranteed good time for performers and audience members alike," says the YTCC website.

The production will take place at the Bob Boldrick Theatre inside the Carson City Community Center.

Tickets are $12 and $10 for students and seniors. They can purchased through http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com/ or directly at https://tinyurl.com/YTCarsonCity where you also can make a donation to the Youth Theater Carson City Showstoppers upcoming performance at Disneyland.

FULL CAST LIST:

Don Lockwood Xander Borg

Understudy Don Tony Gurrieri

Lina Lamont Shannon Mick

Understudy Lina Stephanie Melsheimer

Cosmo Brown Cameron Miller

Understudy Cosmo Ben Larkin

RF Simpson Tony Gurrieri

Dexter Colton Desimone

Roz Jinnie Ponczoch (Friday Nights, Saturday Matinees)

Stephanie Melsheimer (Saturday Nights, Sunday Matinees)

Kathy Selden Hannah Walker

Understudy Kathy Rachel Wilkerson

Zelda Zander Ava Ponczoch (Friday Nights, Saturday Matinees)

Angela Cirone (Saturday Nights, Sunday Matinees)

Dora Bailey Christie Vugteveen

Miss Dinsmore Hannah Sullivan

Voice Teacher Kieran Dazzo

Sam/Sound Engineer Olivia Martin

Broadway Melody Host Natalie Maguire

Broadway Dancer #1 Rachel Wilkerson

Broadway Dancer #2 Rebecca Hughey

Movie Stars Tegan McNabb, Parker Schmid, Jalina Whitney, Aydree Shehorn

Duelling Cavallier Villain Ben Larkin

Ladies in Waiting Jalina Whitney, Olivia Martin, Katie Haag, Aydree Shehorn

Fan #1 Lily Foster

Fan #2 Lilliahna McColl

Policeman Ben Larkin

Pedestrian #1 Jalina Whitney

Pedestrian #2 Katie Haag

Tango Dancers Rachel Wilkerson, Cameron Miller

Young Lady Rachel Wilkerson

Butler Ben Larkin

Stagehand #1 Anna Roylance

Stagehand #2 Parker Schmid

Stagehand #3 Charlotte Choat

Chorus Girl #1 Leah Roylance

Chorus Girl #2 Clarissa Quintana

Chorus Girl #3 Sophie Wahl

Chorus Girl #4 Tegan McNabb

1st Assistant Emma Cavner

2nd Assistant Kaleigh Montoya

3rd Assistant Abigail Cook

Camera Man Ben Larkin

Student #1 Katie Haag

Student #2 Rachel Wilkerson

Student #3 Rebecca Hughey

Student #4 Clarissa Quintana

Screening Guest #1 Dahlia Keating

Screening Guest #2 Cynthia Crittenden

Screening Guest #3 Sophia Crittenden

Screening Guest #4 Jalina Whitney

Screening Guest #5 Olivia Martin

Audience Member #1 Aydree Shehorn

Audience Member #2 Jalina Whitney

Orchestra Leader Briana Valley

Dance Captain: Rachel Wilkerson

DANCE TROUPES/ENSEMBLES:

Children: Leah Card, Miya Kuniya, Scarlet Harrison, Charlotte Anderson

Crowd/Audience: Natalie Maguire, Anna Roylance, Leah Roylance, Lilliahna McColl, Grace Kelly, Lily Foster,

Kendall McDonald, Bailey Meyers, Cynthia Crittenden, Sophia Crittenden, Abigail Cook,

Hannah Sullivan, Kaleigh Montoya, Emma Cavner, Olivia Martin, Katie Haag, Ben Larkin

Pedestrians: Jalina Whitney, Katie Haag, Ben Larkin, Natalie Maguire, Anna Roylance, Leah Roylance,

Hannah Sullivan, Kaleigh Montoya, Olivia Martin, Abigail Cook, Kendall McDonald

Kathy's Girls: Charlotte Choat, Sophie Wahl, Aydree Shehorn, Rebecca Hughey, Clarissa Quintana,

Dahlia Keating, Kallie McDonald, Kaitlyn McDonald, Lilliahna McColl, Lily Foster,

Natalie Maguire

Party Guests: Emma Cavner, Olivia Martin, Kieran Dazzo, Abigail Cook, Parker Schmid, Tegan McNabb,

Ava Ponczoch, Jinnie Ponczoch, Stephanie Melsheimer, Angela Cirone, Ben Larkin,

Hannah Sullivan, Christine Vugteveen, Kendall McDonald

Singin' in the Rain: Xander Borg, Tony Gurrieri, Charlotte Choat, Tegan McNabb, Sophie Wahl, Clarissa Quintana,

Dahlia Keating, Angela Cirone, Aydree Shehorn, Rachel Wilkerson, Kieran Dazzo,

Rebecca Hughey, Stephanie Melsheimer, Kallie McDonald, Kaitlyn McDonald, Jalina Whitney,

Parker Schmid

Broadway Melody: Cameron Miller, Rachel Wilkerson, Rebecca Hughey, Tegan McNabb, Sophie Wahl,

Clarissa Quintana, Dahlia Keating, Angela Cirone, Aydree Shehorn, Charlotte Choat,

Kieran Dazzo, Stephanie Melsheimer, Kallie McDonald, Kaitlyn McDonald, Jalina Whitney

Finale/Bows EVERYONE!!