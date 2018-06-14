January 19, 1950 ~ June 6, 2018

Lola J. Smith, passed away at home.

She is survived by her loving husband Brent Smith; loving sister to Gerald Capps,Kenny Capps, Linda Anderson and Robin Mohr. Also numerous nieces, nephews and great ones too; sister -in law and brother-in laws, Melody, Mark, Matt, Tony, Dennis and mother-in-law Mrs.Smith.

She loved to garden, loved her dogs, and gathering with family. She gave much of her self to others and her country. She loved the Navy and the traveling. She lived life to the fullest.

Heaven truly has the best angel, we will all miss her very much.

In lieu of flowers please give to the M.S. Society, nationalmssociety.org.