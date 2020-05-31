Long-serving Western Nevada College trio awarded emeritus status

Between the three of them, they have worked more than 70 years in faculty and administrative faculty positions at Western Nevada College.

That dedication was recognized earlier this month when long-serving employees Richard Kloes, Walt Lewis and Larry Calkins were appointed emeritus status.

Kloes, an accounting professor, has been teaching students at WNC for 25 years. Lewis, a Distance Education support specialist has been working at WNC since 1996. Calkins has been at WNC since 1997, working in Library and Instruction Technology most recently as a reference and collection development librarian.

Each of the three received a letter of congratulations from WNC President Vincent Solis and will receive a commemorative plaque from Solis when the college holds its commencement ceremony at a later date.

“By awarding this honor, the college recognizes our retired WNC employees who have dedicated their careers at the college to teaching and serving our students with distinction,” Solis said. “We are forever grateful to all of them for what they have done.”

To be considered for emeritus status, employees must be a WNC faculty member for at least 10 years, served in academic or administrative positions and have a distinguished history of service to the college. An emeritus committee presents recommendations, and the college president, the Academic Faculty Senate and the Administrative Faculty Senate make appointments based on those recommendations.

Get What You Want When You Want It by Registering Now

Summer session is about to commence so it is time to start thinking about registering for the fall 2020 semester.

Waiting until the last minute can delay students from getting the classes they want and create more stress before classes start on Aug. 31. Many classes are now offered online so students have more flexibility in their schedules.

In addition, WNC is now offering flex classes, which give students the option of attending classes in person or online using live-streaming video technology such as Zoom or Hangouts at a designated time. Some of the classes available for this mode of instruction include various mathematics and English courses, biology, education, environmental science, physics, and recreation and physical education.

More classes are being added weekly. Check out the flex class schedule and the schedule for other courses being offered during fall semester at https://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Advisers are available Monday through Friday to help students prepare for college. Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/. To schedule an appointment with a counselor, phone 775-445-3267.

Wells Fargo Foundation Grant Helps WNC Students during Health Crisis

Like millions of college students across the country, Western Nevada College students have faced rapid change as they’ve quickly adjusted to learning remotely. In March, WNC responded immediately to threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In less than one week, WNC instructors developed and began delivering their courses using a distance learning approach. This incredible shift, while necessary, also caused hardship, adding unexpected costs for WNC, students and instructors.

With WNC’s three campuses temporarily closed, students who previously attended classes in person have been challenged with taking their courses online. These changes created unanticipated expenses for students such as the need for laptop computers, software upgrades, printers, printer ink and webcams.

Some relief was provided to students and the college through the federal CARES emergency funding act. But those funds haven’t reached all students.

Fortunately, philanthropic groups, such as the Wells Fargo Foundation, and the local business community have stepped forward to support students and the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wells Fargo Foundation recently provided a grant for $10,000 to WNC to help mitigate the impact on students and the college.

“Education is an important key to unlocking future personal and professional success,” said Wells Fargo Northern Nevada Region Bank President Yanus Nelson. “That’s why the Wells Fargo Foundation was proud to provide a grant to help Western Nevada College students continue their education and succeed financially during these challenging times.”

“Thank you to the Wells Fargo Foundation for this donation. The needs of our students have been much greater than our available resources. These are definitely challenging times and we are so grateful to all the generous organizations that support WNC, our students and our community,” said WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys.

For information on contributing to the WNC Student Emergency Fund, contact WNC Foundation at 775-445-3239 or go to wnc.edu/foundation/donate.

JCDO Volunteer Shares Images from Backyard Observatory

Jack C Davis Observatory volunteer Jim Buzonik has used his isolation time to gather images of many astronomical objects with his backyard observatory.

The images have been distributed through observatory director Dr. Thomas Herring to many astronomy instructors across the country through the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT). His images have reached nearly 100 college and high school faculty and who knows how many students, providing them with not only great pictures to look at but also recent observational data in a time when many observers are away from their telescopes, cameras and other equipment.

Buzonik took a picture of the Comet Atlas in late March. Check out this link — https://drive.google.com/open?id=1EF3VC-4siuO4Rq-RPIUHkw6JPbHeCQYY — for the continually growing archive of images from the JCDO team.