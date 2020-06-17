Lori Bagwell will be Carson City’s next mayor

Lori Bagwell, in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, July 26, 2019. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum

The Carson City Clerk released unofficial final results for the primary election Wednesday night. Another 178 votes were counted in the final few days.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote during a special meeting of the Carson City Board of Supervisors at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19 in the Sierra Room of the Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Mayor, 4-year term

Lori Bagwell 6,714 50.3%

Tod B. Jennings 2,012 15%

Nathaniel D. Killgore 808 6%

Jim Shirk 3,076 23%

Aaron Sims 737 5.5%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term

Ronni Hannaman 3,691 29%

Lorne Houle 737 6%

Maurice “Mo” White 4,462 35%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch 3,972 31%

White & Wilke-McCulloch advance to a November run-off

Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term

Ronald Bratsch 2,432 19%

Lisa Schuette 8,444 65%

Michael Smith 2,040 16%