Lori Bagwell will be Carson City's next mayor
Lori Bagwell will be Carson City’s next mayor

Lori Bagwell, in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, July 26, 2019. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Momentum
Bagwell

The Carson City Clerk released unofficial final results for the primary election Wednesday night. Another 178 votes were counted in the final few days.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote during a special meeting of the Carson City Board of Supervisors at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19 in the Sierra Room of the Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Mayor, 4-year term

Lori Bagwell  6,714   50.3%

Tod B. Jennings        2,012   15%

Nathaniel D. Killgore          808      6%

Jim Shirk        3,076   23%

Aaron Sims    737      5.5%

Board of Supervisors, Ward 2, 4-year term

Ronni Hannaman    3,691   29%

Lorne Houle  737      6%

Maurice “Mo” White           4,462   35%

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch      3,972   31%

White & Wilke-McCulloch advance to a November run-off

Board of Supervisors, Ward 4, 4-year term

Ronald Bratsch         2,432   19%

Lisa Schuette            8,444   65%

Michael Smith          2,040   16%

Carson City
